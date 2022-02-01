FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — An Indiana woman was kidnapped in front of her kids, then murdered in her vehicle, just blocks away from where she lived, according to the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police Department.

NewsNation local affiliate WANE said the Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that the victim was Maria Del Socorro Maldonado Ambriz, 39, of Fort Wayne. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ambriz was home with her two children when the suspect, dressed in all black, forced his way into their home with a short-barreled rifle and a black backpack at around 5:15 p.m., police said. After he threatened to kill Ambriz and her children, the suspect kidnapped her. He then made Ambriz drive him away in her SUV, and shot her to death just four blocks from her residence.

Police said the suspect fired 30 rifle rounds into her vehicle, then ran off.

“It’s one of those crimes that are shocking and definitely traumatic for the community and the kids,” Jeremy Webb, public information officer for Fort Wayne’s Police Department, told WANE. “It’s something that we’re working our best to bring a solution to try and solve.”

Nicole Gaunt, of Justice, Accountability and Victim’s Advocacy, said that there are many elements that go into how an incident like this would affect the children involved.

“What people fail to understand or realize is that when the person you look up to for your safety, the person that you are attached to, when that person is removed like this, it adds a whole layer of grief and fear that other types of loss don’t bring with them,” Gaunt said, according to WANE.