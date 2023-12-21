Indiana school employee arrested for child seduction: Police

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested and charged a woman they say is a Cloverdale schools employee with child seduction and dissemination of sexual matter to minors.

Mandy L. Evans, a 46-year-old Cloverdale woman, was booked Wednesday into Putnam County Jail after a warrant for multiple felony sex offenses was filed against her.

Police said Evans was an employee of the Cloverdale Community School Corporation when the allegations occurred.

State Police troopers launched an investigation into Evans on March 15, ISP said, after receiving a tip from the Putnam County Department of Child Services regarding allegations of child seduction and misconduct by a Cloverdale schools employee.

The investigation, ISP said Wednesday, revealed that Evans had “allegedly engaged in disseminating sexual photos and communications with minors” that were in her care as a school employee.

According to court documents, Evans reportedly contacted multiple students, including a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, through social media and sent him nude pictures. Along with the photos, Evans also reportedly asked the students to come to her apartment and have sex.

After a “lengthy criminal investigation” into Evans, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant Thursday for her arrest. The woman was subsequently arrested Thursday evening by ISP Trooper Kevin Fowler of the Putnamville State Police Post.

Mandy L. Evans booking photo

Evans, ISP said, was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Putnam County Jail with no bond allowed. She now faces the following charges:

Attempt to commit child seduction – Child Care Worker in Sexual Intercourse or other Sexual Conduct Level 5 Felony 3 counts

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors Level 6 Felony 3 counts



Online court records have not yet been updated to reflect an Initial Hearing date in Evans’ trial.

No other information was immediately provided by Indiana State Police. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the Cloverdale Community School Corporation for comment but has not heard back as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.