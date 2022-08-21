TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students were killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to a news release by the university.

The Virgo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle carrying five occupants left the roadway and crashed into a tree. First responders said the vehicle was on fire at the time of their arrival.

Two occupants were freed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The three students who died have not yet been identified.

Police said the five victims are believed to be ISU students, including several football players.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The university has postponed the ISU women’s soccer match scheduled for Sunday.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.