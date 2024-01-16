Indiana teen jumps from burning apartment, helps evacuate sister

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old and his sister jumped out of a burning apartment early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, units were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive on the near northeast side.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two juveniles had been injured. A 16-year-old male was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, while a 13-year-old female was taken in serious condition to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Both were already outside the building when IFD arrived. The 16-year-old told firefighters he heard his sister screaming and found heavy smoke and fire inside the apartment.

IFD reported that the boy jumped from a second-floor window on the west side of the building and circled back around front where his sister later jumped to him. The children’s mother was at work when the fire broke out.

The teen told firefighters they had several space heaters inside the apartment and had been using the stove to heat the interior. IFD said it was unclear if those issues were responsible for the fire.

Officials later reported that some of the space heaters the family was using were connected to extension cords.

Members of the family told fire investigators they had attempted to turn the heat on in the apartment several times when they moved into the unit in November. The family smelled a hot, burning scent when they attempted to turn the unit’s heat on. IFD indicated that it is unclear whether or not the family reported the problems with their unit’s heat to apartment management.

There were no other adults in the apartment at the time of the fire. IFD also said there were no working smoke alarms. The fire remains under investigation.

IFD said this represented the sixth working fire in 48 hours for the department. Subzero wind chills pose additional challenges, freezing water lines, gear and tools within minutes. The department has also had to request salt trucks to help with frozen walkways and roads.

Dispatchers said other calls have included six trash/warming fires among Indianapolis’ homeless population and 23 “environmental calls” related to hypothermia and frostbite.