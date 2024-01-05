Indiana woman threatened to shoot inspectors, flashed police

ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an Indiana woman threatened to shoot the management staff at her mobile home park if they entered her home to conduct a contractual inspection.

Police claim the woman smelled of alcohol both times officers were called to the trailer. The woman reportedly flashed her breasts at an officer, tried to hug the officer and kept a loaded handgun with the safety switched off underneath a pillow in her mobile home where several children lived.

Jessica Lynne Duckworth, 29, was arrested in December. She is charged with one count of intimidation and three counts of neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies.

Jessica Duckworth (Madison County Jail)

According to court documents, Chesterfield police were called to Royal Oaks Mobile Home Community on Dec. 12 on reports of a person threatening staff. Police made contact with Duckworth who was inside a mobile home and armed with a handgun.

Court documents reveal that Duckworth had sent threatening emails to the management of the mobile home park after she was informed about a contractual inspection of her home.

“I shoot to kill. Any intruders,” Duckworth said in an email to Royal Oaks management.

In another, Duckworth reportedly wrote, “I do not welcome trespassers. Each one will meet a hollow point. You have been warned.”

Police said after de-escalating the situation and getting Duckworth to put away her gun, she exited the trailer and told an officer that she had been protecting her property.

Duckworth reportedly flashed her breasts at the officer and tried to hug him at one point, according to the police report. The officer noted that Duckworth had bloodshot and glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Police attempted to explain to Duckworth that if she harmed the inspectors, she would face criminal charges. Duckworth reportedly disagreed, saying, “We’ll see.”

Police ended up returning three days later with a warrant to search her residence due to the threats made by Duckworth to the mobile home park’s staff.

Police said Duckworth exited the home with three young children and began instructing police about how a search warrant is “supposed” to be conducted.

Police noted once more that Duckworth smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring her speech.

Inside her trailer, police found a loaded handgun beneath a pillow in the master bedroom. The gun had a round in the chamber and the safety off, according to police.

Police said several smoked marijuana cigarettes were also found.

Due to both the handgun and the marijuana being easily accessible to the young children, police arrested Duckworth for neglect and had her call a family member to come and pick up the children.

Duckworth refused to submit to a portable breathalyzer test and claimed the police officer had “zero proof” of her being intoxicated.

If convicted, Duckworth could face between six months to two and a half years in prison on a Level 6 felony charge.