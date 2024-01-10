‘My mind is in turmoil’: Indianapolis firefighter caught in child sex sting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court records reveal that an Indianapolis firefighter drove to a home in Johnson County with a Ring Pop candy and intentions to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. There was no girl, however, and police were waiting with handcuffs.

Carl D. Wemple, 45, of New Palestine was arrested on Nov. 29 as part of a child sex sting conducted by Johnson County authorities over a two-day span that netted 21 arrests.

Wemple, who has served on the Indianapolis Fire Department for 17 years, was officially charged on Monday with one count of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Carl D. Wemple (Johnson Co. Jail)

According to court documents, Wemple connected with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on the dating website Ashley Madison but the profile was actually part of a police sting and run by an undercover detective. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Madison — a website that promotes itself as a place for married individuals to have affairs — is a “known prostitution (sex act) website.”

Wemple sent several messages to the decoy account including messages that acknowledged the girl’s age of 14.

“Geez my mind is in turmoil on this,” Wemple reportedly wrote in response to the girl’s age. “On 1 hand I would love to keep talking and see what happens on the other I want to run.”

Wemple didn’t run, though.

“The side that wants to keep going is stronger than stop,” he reportedly wrote.

Court documents reveal that after exchanging several sexual messages, Wemple made arrangements to meet with the decoy on Nov. 29. Wemple was told to bring a Ring Pop.

Documents detail that Wemple arrived at the location where he thought he was going to meet the underage girl, Ring Pop in hand, but found only police officers and handcuffs.

According to the court documents, Wemple admitted to arresting officers that he thought he was meeting a 14- or 15-year-old girl. Wemple also reportedly dropped his head into his hands and told officers he “would have been fine with it” if there had been a 14-year-old girl waiting and things did turn sexual.

“It is concerning that we end up seeing someone in public safety get caught up in something like this,” said Major Damian Katt with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “But at the same time, it’s concerning when anybody, an adult is having these conversations.”

From 2019 to 2023, Johnson County law enforcement have arrested 100 people in six different child solicitation stings. Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said many recent cases have involved people from outside the area. Hamner said this does not necessarily mean that there has been an increase in this type of crime.

“I don’t know that we necessarily have more sex predators out there, [but] I do know that they’re getting more sophisticated about catching them,” Hamner described of local law enforcement.

Hamner said cases like these are always disturbing and shocking when they come across his desk.

“You can’t just look at a person and say, ‘I bet this person is a sex predator,'” he described. “You simply do not know. You will look at the list and will think, ‘I would’ve never thought that from this person.’ You just never know who’s harboring these kinds of proclivities.”

Hamner and local law enforcement officials said their biggest message to the community is that parents need to stay in tune with their children’s activity and behavior on social media, that way children do not fall victim to sexual predators.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I think it’s important that moms and dads are aware of what their kids are doing online and what their kids are doing with their phones,” Hamner said. “Because all of these people who were picked up in this investigation, it all involved the use of phones and the internet.”

In the meantime, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it plans to continue these types of undercover efforts.

“We’ve got to keep doing this because people are still coming to Johnson County wanting to solicit our children,” Katt said.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said in December that Wemple had been suspended without pay indefinitely after his arrest. His employment status has not changed, IFD updated on Tuesday.

If convicted, Wemple could face between two and 12 years in prison on a Level 4 felony.