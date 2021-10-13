Indianapolis officer faces excessive force charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant faces two felony charges and a recommendation to be fired after body-cam video showed him using excessive force during a recent arrest, authorities said Tuesday.

Fourteen-year veteran Sgt. Eric Huxley has been charged with official misconduct and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for his actions Sept. 24 on Monument Circle, prosecutors said.

Huxley has since been suspended without pay, and Chief Randal Taylor has recommended Huxley’s dismissal, police said.

Huxley allegedly kicked a homeless man accused of disorderly conduct, Jermaine Vaught, in the face, causing his mouth to bleed, court documents said.

Huxley claimed he accidentally kicked Vaughn in the face when he meant to place his foot on Vaughn’s shoulder, an affidavit said.

Two other officers involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement condemning Huxley’s actions.

“The footage released today by IMPD is deeply troubling, depicting acts that are unacceptable from law enforcement in our city,” Hogsett said.