Injuries reported after Amtrak passenger train derails in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (NewsNation) — Amtrak said there are “early reports of injuries” after a passenger train carrying about 240 people derailed in Missouri Monday afternoon and the state’s governor said, “there could be some fatalities” involved.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight train cars derailed and that local and surrounding agencies are on the scene.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck at a public crossing in the rural Missouri city of Mendon.

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist,” the company told NewsNation. “Additional details will be provided as available.”

Gov. Mike Parson addressed the crash while speaking with reporters Monday afternoon.

“Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the people that were on that train. The family, the rescue people.”

Mendon is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

