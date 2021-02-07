Inmate dead, two guards injured during altercation at Ohio correctional center

ORIENT, Ohio (WCHM) — An inmate is dead and two correctional officers were injured during an altercation at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the incident started when female officers attempted to take the inmate from his cell and he became combative.

The officers suffered serious injuries, with one officer being treated and released. The second officer is still being treated, but is in stable condition.

ODRC reports the inmate declined a medical evaluation at the infirmary and collapsed shortly thereafter. He was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead late Saturday afternoon.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.