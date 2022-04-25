(NewsNation) — A desperate search is underway for the suspect responsible for killing a missing 10-year-old girl near a Wisconsin walking trail.

Lily Peters went missing from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, at around 9 p.m. Sunday. The child’s father reported that she had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house on Grove Street.

As the investigation unfolded, police officers discovered a bicycle in the woods near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and a brewery parking lot. From there, numerous law enforcement agencies scoured the area searching for the fourth grader.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the 10-year-old’s body was found in the wooded area near the walking trail. Her death has been classified as a homicide.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has not named a suspect or taken anyone into custody in connection to Lily’s death.

Officers have warned the community to maintain a state of vigilance since there may be a danger to the public.

Investigators continue to comb through multiple leads potentially linked to Lily’s murder. Anyone with information regarding Lily is urged to call 1-800-263-5906.