(NewsNation) — J.D. Vance, who’s running for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has a strong advantage in the state, Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Wednesday.

Davidson on Tuesday night won the Republican primary for the Ohio House of Representatives, with Vance also winning his Senate primary. As incumbent, Davidson will now face off with Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the general election for representative, while Vance will take on current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, for the Senate seat.

Davidson said he and other party members will “obviously be working hard” to make sure Vance and other Republicans win in the fall, though he added Ryan is right to try to move the Democratic Party back to center.

Vance has previously called Ryan a “Trump Democrat.” In response, Ryan said on CNN that “I’m an American.”

While Ryan acknowledged on CNN that he agrees with former President Donald Trump on a few issues, and has disagreed with Democrats as well, the people he wants to represent are the “exhausted majority” who want to stop the “Washington D.C. food fight.”

“I think (Ryan’s) realized, ‘Gee, why is Ohio no longer really considered a swing state?’ And it’s because the Democratic Party moves. And he’s got an ad out this morning already, Tim Ryan, talking about trying to avoid the culture wars and talk about jobs. And it’s kind of a call back to what worked for (former) President Bill Clinton,” Davidson said. “We’ll see if it resonates.”

Davidson said while Ryan has good rhetoric, he still votes “like Elizabeth Warren.”

“His voting record’s absolutely horrible, and I don’t think that’s going to work in Ohio,” Davidson said.

Republicans want more freedom, less government and sound money, he added, but in Washington, D.C., there’s currently a party of big government.

“We want a smaller, more accountable government,” Davidson said. “Democrats are essentially working for the opposite.”

Ryan, however, said after his primary victory that he thinks he’ll win in the general election, saying supporters of Vance’s primary opponent, Matt Dolan, and those who are backing Vance have nothing in common.

“We’re going to go very hard at those voters, and I think they’re going to come on board,” Ryan said.