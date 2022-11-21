After 114 years, jewelry store closing doors after robbery

(NewsNation) — Reichman Jewelers, based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has been a family business that’s operated in some form since 1908. But after a violent robbery this past summer, they will be closing their shop and operating their business by appointment only.

Co-owner Paul Stein appeared on NewsNation’s Morning in America to discuss the shift. He said his business partner, who was shot during the burglary, is recovering.

“He’s doing very well,” he noted.

But they are still moving forward with shuttering the current location. “We will be working by appointment only. And we’re not releasing the location as of yet. But we’re doing this for our safety and for the customers’ safety,” he said.