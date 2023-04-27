Judge calls Kim Gardner’s office a ‘rudderless ship of chaos’

(NewsNation) — A judge on Thursday ruled for “indirect criminal contempt” proceedings for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after she did not show up at a scheduled contempt of court hearing.

The “indirect contempt of court” hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. May 30.

According to Judge Michael Noble, Gardner did not attend two contempt of court hearings. He has also requested the presence of her deputy Chris Desilets.

Noble said Gardner’s office appears to be a “rudderless ship of chaos” and that she has shown “complete indifference and conscious disregard for the judicial process.” He urged Gardner to come to his courtroom to “show cause” why she should not be held in contempt.

Noble’s remarks come after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a case aiming to oust Gardner after she refused to resign. Bailey claims Gardner has neglected the duties of her office and that nearly 12,000 cases were thrown out because she did not handle them properly.

Gardner and her supporters deny any neglect and have called for Bailey’s case to be dismissed.

It’s unclear what will happen next if Gardner does not attend the “indirect contempt of court” hearing in May.

Reporting by NewsNation affiliate KTVI-TV contributed to this report.