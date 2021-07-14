Jussie Smollett appears in court regarding hate crime ordeal

CHICAGO (WGN) — Actor Jussie Smollett is back in court Wednesday for a hearing that is closed to the public.

Smollett is accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in Chicago in 2019. The actor has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

The hearing will determine whether or not one of the actor’s attorneys has a conflict of interest and can stay on to represent him.

The two brothers, who are believed to have been paid by Smollett to carry out what police called a fake attack, were also on hand.

The judge wants to find out how much contact the Osundario brothers had with one of the actor’s attorneys prior to signing on with him. The brothers say they spoke at length about the case to attorney Nenye Uche, who now represents Smollett. Uche denies having that conversation with them.

A special prosecutor was appointed after Smollett’s initial case was surprisingly dismissed by Cook County prosecutors.

It is unknown how long the hearing will last or if the judges order will come Wednesday or not.

