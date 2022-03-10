Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

(NewsNation) — Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in an Illinois jail for lying to police about a fake hate crime he staged against himself.

He will also have to pay Chicago $120,106 to cover the cost of police investigating his false report. He was also fined $25,000 and will be on probation for 30 months.

Cook County Judge James Linn spoke for more than 30 minutes before delivering Smollett’s sentence on Thursday, excoriating Smollett for trying to capitalize on the nation’s deep racial wounds, calling him, “profoundly arrogant, selfish and narcissistic.”

Judge Linn said he did not believe Smollett orchestrated the hoax for money, instead, the judge attributed the stunt to Smollett’s desire for attention and fame.

“You wanted to make yourself more famous and for a while it worked — everybody was talking about you, the lights were on you, you were actually throwing a national pity party for yourself,” said Judge Linn.

Judge Linn emphasized the damage Smollett had done to victims of real hate crimes, noting the hypocrisy of his actions given the actor’s stated lifelong commitment to social justice.

“You’re not a victim of a hate crime, you’re not a victim of a racial hate crime, you’re not a victim of a homophobic hate crime, you’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime,” Judge Linn said.

The judge also underscored the premediated nature of Smollett’s hoax as a factor in his sentencing decision, pointing out the elaborate planning and rehearsal that went into the scheme. The crime was not an impulsive decision or momentary lapse in judgment, Judge Linn noted.

In January 2019, the actor told police he was beaten by two men wearing Make America Great Again hats who yelled homophobic and racial slurs at him. But days later, those men told police Smollett paid them to pretend to attack him.

Smollett’s jail sentence began immediately, something that appeared to surprise his defense team as they repeatedly requested that Judge Linn delay the sentence in the final moments of the hearing. The judge denied those requests.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly and sometimes the hammer of justice has to fall and it’s falling right here, right now,” said Judge Linn.

Smollett maintained his innocence even after the sentencing, saying “I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal. I am innocent. I am not suicidal,” as he was being escorted out of the courtroom.

He faced up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Come back for updates.