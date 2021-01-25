Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Indianapolis police Monday arrested a juvenile male in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home this weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile.” No one else was believed to be involved, police said.

Police were called to investigate reports of a person shot on the city’s near northeast side Sunday near the 3300 block of E. 36th Street around 3:45 a.m., NewsNation affiliate WXIN reported. A juvenile was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Police said during the press conference that he is expected to survive.

IMPD spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said the juvenile arrested in the killings is not the same juvenile male who was found wounded Sunday.

As officers were investigating that juvenile’s shooting, police received information about 4:40 a.m., that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and the unborn child of Hawkins were pronounced dead after being found in a home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, the Marion County Coroner’s office said.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder.”

Hawkins was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts, Foley said.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” said Taylor. “While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

The Associated Press, writer Rick Callahan, contributed to this report. NewsNation affiliate WTTV/WXIN contributed to this report.