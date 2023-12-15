Family of Kenneka Jenkins to receive $6M in wrongful death settlement

CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago woman found dead inside a Rosemont hotel freezer six years ago will receive a $6 million wrongful death settlement.

The settlement was reached in August, but the terms were not made public until Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2018 against Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, its security company and a restaurant that rented the walk-in freezer in which Jenkins was found dead.

Security video showed 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins appearing to stumble around the Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont after attending a party there on Sept. 9, 2017.

Jenkins was seen wandering towards a walk-in freezer, but her body was not found until the following day.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office found that she died from hypothermia and ruled her death an accident. Alcohol intoxication and the use of a drug for treating epilepsy and migraines were “significant contributing factors” in her death, the office said.

Jenkins’ mother sued for negligence, claiming if the hotel had monitored the cameras, they could have saved her daughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.