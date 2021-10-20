KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, at the scene Wednesday, described Tuesday night’s shooting as a domestic situation. Additional details weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said earlier on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. inside a white-frame home in a typically quiet neighborhood near Lake Michigan.

One person was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to a high school, where a medical helicopter transported the individual to a hospital. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in critical condition early Wednesday.

Police said the surviving victims are a 35-year-old female and a 14-year-old male. The deceased victims are an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male. The deceased suspect is a 21-year-old male. None of the victims’ names were released.

“As a community, we are shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “The current hardships people are facing — including pandemic — seems to have escalated conflict in some households. If you know of someone in crisis, please consider sharing community resources to find them the help they need.”

Neighborhood residents said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene. Joyce Johnson said she had been out when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from police speeding toward the area.

“We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever,” she told the Kenosha News. “That’s why it’s so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here.”

Tuesday’s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities. On April 18, a gunman opened fire at Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded. Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or other stress-related conditions, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-6264 or info@nami.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.