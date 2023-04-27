Wisconsin police save 84-year-old driver from vehicle fire

(NewsNation) — Officers in Wisconsin were able to rescue an elderly man from a burning car after a flat tire sparked a fire.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday, when officers from the Kenosha Police Department spotted a minivan being driven with sparks emitting from the wheel, the department said in a Facebook post.

The 84-year-old driver stopped the vehicle after it burst into flames.

Then, “selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety,” the department said. Nobody was injured.