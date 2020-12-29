Kent State shooting survivor and activist Alan Canfora dies at 71

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Activist Alan Canfora, who was shot in the wrist during the 1970 Kent State University Vietnam protest shootings, has died, his family announced.

Canfora, who lived in Barberton, Ohio, was 71 years old.

His sister Roseann ‘Chic’ Canfora shared the news of his passing on Facebook, saying: “our hearts are broken at the loss of a spirit so irreplaceable to us and to the world.”

Canfora was one of nine people injured in the May 4 shootings, which also killed four students. He devoted his life to activism and was an expert on the Kent State tragedy and student activism specifically.

Kent State President Todd Diacon offered his condolences to the family.

“As the President of Kent State University, I join with many others as we mourn the death of Alan Canfora, an individual so linked to our institution,” Diacon said in a statement. “Alan was tireless and fearless in his search for the truth of what really happened on May 4, 1970. He made a difference, and he will be missed.”

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the shootings.