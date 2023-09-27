Indiana inmate mistakenly released from jail, found after two week search

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kevin Mason was apprehended by the United States Marshal Service Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the office said that Mason was found in St. Paul, Minnesota around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to previous reports, Mason was mistakenly released on Sept. 13 because of a faulty records review by inmate clerks in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was initially taken into custody on Sept. 11. Officials said he was connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in the release. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources– most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Officials stressed in the release that there are no charges for Mason in Indianapolis.