Kevin Mason manhunt: Authorities offer $10k for information

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Kevin Mason, a murder suspect who was mistakenly released earlier this month by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal provided an update on Wednesday surrounding the search for Mason.

According to previous reports, Mason was mistakenly released on Sept. 13 because of a faulty records review by inmate clerks in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason was initially taken into custody on Sept. 11 after he was connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mason is not reported to be in custody.

During Wednesday’s update, Forestal said a woman, identified by officials as 29-year-old Desiree Oliver, was arrested on one count of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony.

Officials believe that Oliver, who officers identified as Mason’s girlfriend, knows Mason’s location, based on some of her alleged actions after Mason was released.

Forestal also said during Wednesday’s update that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office planned to conduct a more overt uniformed operation throughout Indianapolis through a number of law enforcement agencies. This includes some area homes, and hotels, being under surveillance.

Col. James Martin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that Wednesday’s more uniform operation included other agencies, including Beech Grove police, Speedway police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, law enforcement pursued multiple leads throughout Indianapolis, as well as began to conduct parallel investigations within other cities. When asked what other cities were included, Martin did not answer the question.

Martin said during Thursday’s update that the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which is also assisting in the investigation to find Mason, is offering up to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest to Mason.

In a message to individuals who are reportedly helping Mason, Martin said that the MCSO, and other law enforcement agencies, are not going to stop until he is brought in.

“We are going to be very aggressive in pursuing you,” Martin said. “We will find you and we will criminally charge you, just as we did Desiree Oliver.”

According to previous reports, Mason is described as being a 5-foot-9, 205-pound male with a cross tattoo under his right eye. Mason also has “SUB” tattooed on his chest and an unidentified neck tattoo.

Those with information on Mason’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Officials also continue to urge Mason to turn himself in through their safe surrender program by calling (317) 327-SAFE.