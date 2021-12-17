Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of motorist Daunte Wright.
Potter said she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before she fired on April 11.
“I remember yelling, Taser, Taser, Taser, and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said through tears.
It was the first time the former Brooklyn Center officer has publicly spoken in detail about the shooting.
Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting was recorded by officers’ body cameras.
The defense began its case Thursday after prosecutors spent a week calling police witnesses to build their case that Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after the shooting, was an experienced officer who was thoroughly trained to use a Taser and knew the dangers of confusing one with a handgun.
Potter is white, and Wright’s death set off several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center. It happened while former officer Derek Chauvin was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
