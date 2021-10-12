LANSING, MICH. (NewsNation Now) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol on Tuesday to demand that lawmakers undertake an independent audit of the 2020 election results.

Dozens attended the rally registered by a group called “Election Integrity Fund and Force.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted the following in response to the rally:

It’s disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks & affirmed by 250+ audits conducted by professional election officials.

The protestors held signs that read, “Demand A Full Forensic Audit” and “We Want Voter ID.”

“Save America,” read another sign.

On Oct. 8, former President Donald Trump endorsed the rally in the following statement:

“Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country. Matt DePerno, Rep. Steve Carra, and Kristina Karamo, who I have endorsed, will be there. Let’s Go, Michigan, don’t let us down!”

Last week, Republicans in the Michigan Senate again passed legislation that would make it harder to vote, advancing photo ID, absentee ballot and other changes that face a surefire veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they reach her desk.

The main bill, which was revised and sent to the House over Democratic opposition, is now similar to a separate Republican-backed ballot initiative that, if enough signatures are collected, can be enacted by GOP lawmakers regardless of the governor’s veto.

The regular legislation would require prospective absentee voters to include their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The move is opposed by Democrats and at least some House Republicans as too cumbersome compared with an existing requirement to simply sign the application.