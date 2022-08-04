4 dead after explosions ‘considered foul play’ in small Nebraska city

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel on Thursday morning.

(NewsNation) — Four people have been confirmed dead after explosions and fire “considered foul play” at two residences in Laurel, Nebraska, police said Thursday.

Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said authorities responded to a 911 call about an explosion just after 3 a.m. to a residence where they discovered one deceased individual.

While responding to that scene, authorities noticed a second fire at a residence “a few blocks away.” Three people were found deceased at the second scene, according to police.

All the victims were discovered inside the residences and have not been officially identified.

Police said a suspect has not been arrested and may have been injured, saying they believe accelerants were used to start both fires.

Police asked for the public’s assistance in developing leads and described a “silver sedan” seen leaving the community that allegedly picked up a passenger.

Most businesses, a senior center and schools voluntarily went on lockdown earlier in the day at the recommendation of police, said Lori Hansen, a clerical assistant at Laurel City Hall.

Officials with hazmat suits could be seen walking toward the scene early Thursday morning.

Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and is located about 100 miles northwest of Omaha.

Authorities are requesting that anyone that may have any information including potential surveillance video contact the Nebraska State Patrol. NPS asked to be contacted by phone at 402-479-4921.

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel on Thursday morning. Emergency personnel from the state patrol, Belden and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department were working in the area. (Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)

NewsNation affiliate KCAU and the Associated Press contritubed to this report.