CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Survivors of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan have filed an updated lawsuit against the school, accusing the superintendent, principal, dean and others of failing to prevent the massacre and putting students in greater danger.

“There is a responsibility among teachers, counselors, and school administrators who could easily have prevented and stopped the slaughter,” said Southfield attorney Geoffrey Fleger.

Among the plaintiffs in the case are students and sisters Riley and Bella Franz. According to the 107-page lawsuit, Riley was shot in the neck while next to Bella during the attack. They are now seeking $100 million in damages, noting the district leadership failed to take steps that could have prevented the crime.

The night of Nov. 30, Krista Hall, a student of Oxford High School, and her older sister Haley, who works down the street, weighed in on NewsNation Prime, regarding what they observed before any shots were fired.

“We were extremely worried,” Hull told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes. “For weeks now. There’s been like threats and speculation and social media posts all about shooting.”

According to the new claims in the lawsuit, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the young teen who allegedly shot up Oxford High School, brought a bird’s head in a Mason jar filled with yellow liquid and left it in the boy’s bathroom nearly three weeks before the shooting.

The lawsuit also claims that Crumbley brought bullets to class and had them out on full display. The suit said school officials knew about this, as well, along with a tweet he posted shortly before the shootingt.

“Now I become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow, Oxford.”

The lawsuit alleges Crumley acted in such a way that would lead a “reasonable observer to know and or believe that he was planning to cause great bodily harm to students and or staff.”

However, instead of receiving discipline, school leaders downplayed the threat, sending correspondence and emails to parents, reassuring them that their children were safe.

Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult in the shooting and is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, including one teacher, during the Nov. 30 shooting. Killed in the attack were Oxford High School students Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.