Little League coach killed in Minnesota road rage shooting with son in the car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — Murder on a Minnesota highway.

Jay Boughton, a Little League baseball coach, was shot in the head during a road rage attack, just outside Minneapolis.

He was driving home with his teenage son after a baseball game when another vehicle pulled up beside them and started shooting.

Boughton was hit, lost control of the car, and crashed into a nearby parking lot. The shooter took off.

Even more heartbreaking — Boughton’s son gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Fighting back tears, Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said it is “one of the most tragic events that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years of policing.” He also shared surveillance photos from the night of the shooting.

They’re trying to find the driver of a light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe, or Suburban.

Fadden said during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon that based on video evidence “there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers.”

Boughton is being remembered as a pillar of the baseball community that’s now rallying around the coach’s family.

The president of the Armstrong-Cooper Youth Baseball Team issued a statement saying, “It was truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event.”

The league canceled its remaining games to give families time to grieve.