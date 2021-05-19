Lollapalooza 2021 official lineup revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Post Malone performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Lollapalooza released the official lineup Wednesday for this summer’s music festival.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

Other performers announced are DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch — among many others.

Four-day general admission tickets are on sale at noon Wednesday. The passes cost $350, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLAPALOOZA LINEUP