Brook Park, Ohio (WJW) — Lottery players lined up at the Shell Gas Station in Brook Park, a suburb of Cleveland, on Christmas Eve, hoping for a chance to win a Christmas Day Powerball jackpot of $400 million.

The station at Smith and Snow Road is known as the “luckiest location in Ohio.”

More lottery tickets have been sold at the station than any other lottery outlet in the state, and more importantly to players, it also has the most lottery winners.

“We just always have been lucky and we just sell a lot of big winners and we have a great community here and lots of people come from out of town to play,” said owner Julie Kuhar.

The Powerball jackpot reached the $400 million level after 34 straight drawings without a winner.

Many of the players buying tickets on Christmas Eve are regulars at the lucky Shell.

One player told us, “I come here every Christmas Eve to buy instants and to buy lottery for Christmas presents and stocking stuffers and all of that stuff.

Last year, I won $500 on an instant so you never know, a little extra Christmas money in the stocking is awesome.”

The odds of winning the big jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

The winner of the Powerball drawing would have the option of choosing a lump sum payment of $292 million dollars in cash.

The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. on Christmas night.