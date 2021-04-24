Man, 18, charged in murder of 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man has been charged after being identified as one of the suspects responsible for the murder of a 7-year-old girl, who was fatally shot while sitting at a restaurant drive-thru last Sunday.

Marion Lewis, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge along with 17 other felony charges, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Lewis was arrested after he led officers on a chase on I-290 Thursday afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop Lewis before the vehicle he was in crashed; he fled from the scene. He attempted to carjack a vehicle with a family inside before an officer intervened and fired a shot, striking Lewis.

Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot to death while sitting in her father’s car outside of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Her father, Jontae Adams, was shot in the abdomen and survived.

Police said they believe the shooting to be gang-related, and the investigation continues. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that there are more offenders responsible for Jaslyn’s murder.