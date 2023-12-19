Man charged with murder in strangulation of missing 15-year-old

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation of a 15-year-old girl in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Joshua Williams, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of being a fugitive from justice.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the body of Amarise Parker was found inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue on Dec. 12. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Amarise Parker, 15

Williams was arrested Saturday after being identified as the offender who killed Parker. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Williams faces a detention hearing Tuesday.