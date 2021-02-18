Man dies after canopy collapses at off-track betting site on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A man died Wednesday evening after a canopy collapse at an off-track betting site on the city’s South Side.

Just before 4:45 p.m., Chicago fire responded to the off-track betting site Club Hawthorne, located in the 11000 block of Corliss Avenue, for reports of a roof collapse.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a person was trapped under a canopy that collapsed and was taken to the hospital in “very critical” condition. He was pronounced dead later at Christ Hospital.

Update on Corliss collapse. One person is stable to Christ hospital. But the other is very critical taken to Christ hospital. CFD pulled a remaining section of the canopy down — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 17, 2021

On Corliss the collapse was an overhang on the rear of the OTB building. The main building is fine. One person rescued from under the canopy. pic.twitter.com/jZ8TbtHVxb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 17, 2021

Officials said another person managed to get away, but was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

NewsNation affiliate WGN’s SkyCam9 was overhead minutes after the person was removed from the canopy, which was located in the rear of the building.

Fire officials said snow was the reason the canopy collapsed.

This is also the first injury and death from the current series of collapses in Chicago, according to the Chicago Fire Department.