Man gouges K9’s eyes, chokes dog during arrest

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Kenosha man was arrested Sunday morning after gouging the eyes of a Crown Point K9 and choking the dog during an arrest.

Just after 2:35 a.m., a Crown Point police officer observed a 2006 Maserati driving 86 miles per hour in the 2100 North Main Street. Police said the driver, a 32-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man, did not stop and a pursuit was initiated for around one mile.

The man eventually stopped in the 8600 block of Taft Street. Police said the man refused to exit the Maserati and a baton was used to smash his passenger window to unlock the car.

The officer then deployed his K9 partner, named Jack, into the car. Police said the man gouged Jack’s eyes and grabbed him around the throat, causing the dog’s eyes to roll to the back of his head.

The man was then tased and let the dog go.

He was arrested and taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. The man was then booked at the Lake County Jail. Charges are unknown at this time.

K9 Jack joined the department in Sept. 2021. He is currently in the care of his handler and awaiting further medical review.