Man in custody after alleged DUI crash critically injures toddler

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City toddler is now in the hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury after an alleged drunk driver smashed into the family’s car on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of the arrest. In the video, there appears to be a confession and an emotional father who confronts the suspect.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Portland Ave. and Covell Rd. in Deer Creek. The family of three was stopped at a red light when all of a sudden they were hit from behind. It smashed the car and injured an 18-month-old boy.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect had been swerving just before the crash.

“Very, very sad, very sad scenario because it could have clearly been prevented… We have so many opportunities out there for people to use. Ride shares, call a friend, call somebody so that you don’t have to drive,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, you can see the scene of the crash.

The family was sitting in an SUV and the pickup truck smashed into it from behind.

“He doesn’t even see the red light. So, they’re sitting still, and he is just you know, he plows at them, I think upwards of 80 miles an hour is what I was told. And so, I mean, you see that there’s no skid marks there. The only thing that stopped him was the impact from the vehicle he ran into,” said Sheriff Johnson.

The body cam footage shows deputies talking with the suspect, 38-year-old Ryan Kent Kelley from Sand Springs. They were talking about how much alcohol he had before driving. Below is a conversation between the suspect and deputy.

Deputy: Mr. Kelley, how are you doing?

Kelley: Not too good, I’m worried about their kids.

Deputy: Yeah? Been drinking today? How much?

Kelley: Obviously too much

Deputy: Too much? Was it safe for you to drive?

Kelley: Probably not. I had my hand in my phone and didn’t see the stoplight.

Deputy: Do you feel like you were capable of driving a car yes or no?

Kelley: I think I was, but again I had my head in my phone.

The deputy then asks Kelley how many drinks he had that day:

Kelley: Between, about 10:00 this morning, I’ve had, maybe six.

Deputy: When was your last drink?

Kelley: About 30 minutes ago.

Kelley goes on to say he was drinking hard seltzers. Eventually, deputies arrest him.

Authorities then asked Kelley if he had anything in the truck like guns, narcotics, or alcohol. Kelley admits there is a bottle of tequila in his car:

Kelley: There is a bottle that I had I put it in there yesterday, yes.

Deputy: A bottle of?

Kelley: Tequila.

Deputy: Tequila. You did not drink on that today? Is that what you’re saying?

Kelley: I did way earlier.

As the deputy walks Kelley to the patrol car, the father of the toddler is seen approaching Kelley. The mother is heard yelling in the background.

The deputy works to keep the father back:

Mother: F*** YOU! F*** YOU!

(The father is seen approaching the suspect)

Deputy: Okay buddy. No, no, no. No, no! You understand me?

Father: What do you mean? You B**** F*** You.

Kelley: I’m sorry guys, I am so sorry.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said he is proud of the deputy who handled a tough situation.

“And our deputy is able to say, ‘Hey, hey, I get it, I get your pain, I get you. But let the law run its course. Let him have his day in court…’ That’s why I’m so proud of our deputy, because there’s times where we often talk about humanizing the badge. We’re mothers. We’re fathers and parents all alike. And to be able to understand and level with the father when he is clearly wanting some self-vindication because his kid was hurt, his kid was in the back of an ambulance,” said Sheriff Johnson.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning Oklahomans that there will be increased patrols out on the roads this holiday season.

“We have Christmas coming up. Right after that, we’re going to have the New Year’s. And I can say, and I probably can speak for every law enforcement agency that we will all be out to attack this effort in drunk driving… It can happen that quick. We can change lives and so we won’t stand for it,” said Sheriff Johnson.

This was not Kelley’s first time in trouble with the law. in 2017 he was also arrested for a DUI. Right now, he’s facing suspicion of DUI.

He has not been booked into jail yet because he is currently at the hospital recovering from injuries.