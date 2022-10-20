DELPHI, Ind. (NewsNation) — A man whose name has become linked to the investigation into the Delphi murders appeared in court Thursday, NewsNation WXIN reports.

Kegan Kline had a pretrial hearing for 30 counts of child pornography in Miami County.

Kline, who has never been charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams, admitted to using a fake online profile to solicit photos from at least 15 underage girls, according to WXIN.

Transcripts that were obtained by WXIN earlier this year showed that he communicated with Libby German shortly before her death.

During an interrogation, Kline reportedly admitted to talking to German under a fake profile while she was at a sleepover the night before she went missing.

Kline has been named a person of interest in the Delphi murders, and his home was raided by investigators less than two weeks after German and Williams’ bodies were found.

German and Williams were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, wooded area near Delphi. The friends had vanished the day before while hiking along a trail during a day off of school.

Investigators have received thousands of tips related to the murder investigation and thousands have been investigated, according to The Associated Press.

The Assocaited Press and NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this report.