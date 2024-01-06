Man livestreams his chase with Ohio Highway Patrol: Troopers

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who led troopers on a pursuit for nearly an hour, was livestreaming the chase from his pick-up truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The suspect was hanging out of the pick-up window at times and yelling that he wanted to talk to the Akron police chief, according to troopers.

Law enforcement threw stop-sticks on roads several times to try and puncture the vehicle’s tires to stop it, but that was not successful, troopers said. The probable cause for the traffic stop was no visible license plate being displayed, they added.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop, a slow-speed pursuit ensued and for 20 minutes…circled east Akron at speeds between 25-35 mph,” troopers said.

The suspect drove to the Akron Police Department while hanging out of his window yelling that he wanted the chief of police for Akron PD.

“An OSHP Investigator was on scene and was able to speak with him and ultimately the suspect surrendered without incident. The entirety of the pursuit lasted approximately 47 minutes with a top speed of approximately 45 mph,” troopers said.

Troopers identified the suspect as 45-year-old Edmaurice Ivory from Akron. Ivory was charged with numerous traffic violations and was wanted on felony warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation from a drug trafficking charge, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Ivory was incarcerated at the Summit County Jail.