ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is accused of threatening to rape and kill Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to court documents.

Tony Pittman, 53, was arrested on Jan. 2 on first-degree terroristic threatening charges and booked into the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Tony Pittman, 53 (Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

Arkansas State Police Troop A received calls on Jan. 2 from Pittman saying that he “wanted to ‘rape, murder, butcher, and slaughter’ the Governor of Arkansas.”

Pittman, a resident of Rogers, also said that he wanted to murder and rape the governor’s family, according to the affidavit.

On the final call, Pittman stated: “Why don’t you send some nice people here, and I will take care of all of this, and I will kill Mrs. Huckabee and everyone else,” according to the document.

In another call, Pittman said he was at an IHOP in Rogers. Troopers from Troop L went to the IHOP and asked the manager if Pittman worked at the IHOP.

The manager said he did work there and would be arriving for his shift, according to the affidavit. He said that Pittman would arrive on a push scooter.

Pittman arrived two and a half hours after his shift was supposed to start. He was then arrested and asked for a lawyer, the document said.

Troopers found Pittman’s wallet on his person containing a Virginia driver’s license. Coworkers told the authorities that Pittman lived at a motel in Rogers.

The document said that as Pittman was being placed in a patrol car, he smiled and said “HooRah” after being told why he was under arrest.

Pittman has a court date scheduled for Jan. 18.