Man runs 5K months after double lung transplant

“Extremely fortunate.” — That’s what Michael Kaster considers himself. The 60-year-old from Indiana ran a 5K as part of the Carmel Marathon Weekend. But it’s not just any run, this run represents resilience. Kaster’s run comes just months after he underwent double lung transplant and bypass surgery.

The 60-year-old from Indiana ran a 5K as part of the Carmel Marathon Weekend near Indianapolis. And he accomplished the goal just months after he underwent double lung transplant and bypass surgery.

Kaster says he was never really the guy who got sick until he found himself on the brink of death due to COVID-19 in July following a family vacation.

“They were, like, ‘Mike we’ve really just got to put you on a ventilator now,’” Kaster told FOX59. “I said ‘OK,’ and that’s basically the last thing I remember.”

Soon, Kaster was taken to a medical center in Ohio for double lung transplant and bypass surgery.

“The amount of folks we have seen be that sick and make it through to transplant are unfortunately in the minority so people who get really sick like that, a lot of them don’t even make it to transplant,” Kaster said.

Now, Kaster is focusing on his health. To prepare for the 5K, he worked out at Orangetheory Fitness.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate,” Michael Kaster said.

After his bout with COVID-19, Kaster says he and his wife are now both fully vaccinated against the virus and enjoying their new health journey.

FOX59 contributed to this report.