Man accidentally texted officer pictures of drugs for sale, police say

(NewsNation) — Richmond, Indiana, police say arresting a suspected drug dealer was made easy for them when the suspect accidentally texted an officer.

According to a social media post by the department, an off-duty officer received text messages from someone she knew from previous police encounters. The messages included pictures and video of what police call “large quantities” of marijuana, along with the prices it would take to buy various amounts.

Police used the texts to get a search warrant. Inside the home, they say they found more than 14 pounds of marijuana, 633 grams of THC wax, cash, several bags of gummies and a gun.

Police say they arrested Logan Jaret of Richmond on felony charges involved with dealing marijuana. The charge is a level 5 felony in Indiana, which could carry one to six years in prison.