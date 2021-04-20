Man with Adam Toledo when he was fatally shot by police out of jail

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Monday.

Ruben Roman, 21, was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam Toledo. A $25,000 bond was also posted for Roman for a 2019 gun case.

According to police, Roman fired the gun that triggered an area shot spotter system, drawing an officer response. Roman was later detained. Another officer, identified as Eric Stillman, gave chase to Adam Toledo before fatally striking him in the chest.

Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon, child endangerment and other felonies.

Kesia Reynolds, an official of the organization, told the Chicago Tribune the organization reviewed Roman’s case as fitting the organization’s mission to pay bail for people who can’t and to end police violence. A judge ordered Roman held on $150,000 bond for the charges connected to the Toledo case and $250,000 for a probation violation

“We are aware that the city will continue to use him as a scapegoat for the (killing) of Adam Toledo, which was committed by the Chicago Police Department,” she said.

Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video of Toledo’s shooting was released Thursday. Attendees have criticized the Chicago Police Department for a long history of misconduct, particularly in Black and Latino neighborhoods, and called for justice for Adam.

NewsNation affiliate WGN and The Associated Press contributed to this report