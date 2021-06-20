Maryland woman stabbed to death on Chicago street

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a suspect in the stabbing death of a Maryland woman on a downtown street remains at large.

The 31-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, was walking Saturday afternoon along Wacker Drive in the Loop business district when she was attacked. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Police Supt. David Brown says the woman’s attacker is believed to be a homeless man. He says investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and at least one witness is cooperating with investigators.

“We are utilizing all of the resources that we have,” Brown told reporters near the crime scene.

Brown declined to provide details about the victim, saying police were working to notify her family and determine what she was doing in the area. He described the area of the attack as secluded and usually not well-traveled. It’s is adjacent to a homeless camp located beneath an Interstate 290 overpass.

