Michigan boil water advisory: More than 900K affected

(NewsNation) — A water main break in southeastern Michigan spurred a precautionary boil water advisory that impacted more than an estimated 900,000 people Saturday.

The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said.

Flint said it switched to a different water source and was dropped from the boil advisory.

Crews were working to isolate a break on a 120-inch water transmission main in Port Huron, the largest in the system, according to GLWA.

“Once the leak is isolated, crews will begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some flow to the impacted communities,” the agency said.

“A loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system,” the GLWA said. “Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.”

Flint, Michigan, experienced a devastating water crisis in 2014-15, which resulted in a sweeping $626 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by Flint residents and others who were exposed to water contaminated by lead and bacteria.

