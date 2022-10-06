Police negotiate with shooting suspect in Michigan hotel

(NewsNation) — Michigan police responded to reports of shots fired at the Hampton Inn in downtown West Dearborn on Thursday afternoon.

Calling the situation “contained,” Corporal Dan Bartok with the Dearborn Police Department said officers quickly responded to an active scene and evacuated employees and guests of the hotel.

“At this time we have the suspect contained and officers are currently negotiating with the suspect,” Bartok said in a press conference.

According to Bartok, multiple officers are still on the scene. Michigan State Police advised citizens to stay away from downtown Dearborn, saying the situation is fluid and could change.

“Right now, time is on our side and we are going to work toward a peaceful resolution,” state police said.

According to authorities, shots were being fired by the suspect as of 1:45 p.m. local time.

Earlier, state police tweeted that the “situation is active and dangerous” and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

A helicopter and a BearCat armored vehicle were among the police response to the situation.

One person was taken to a hospital, authorities said, but the nature of the person’s injuries and condition were not released.

DuVall Elementary School in Dearborn was locked down due to the incident, according to its website, and was not letting anyone into the school building.

“All of our staff and students are safe and our learning and day is continuing,” the school said. “There will be no outside activity at DuVall.”

The University of Michigan-Dearborn sent out a tweet about the situation and has asked people to avoid the area, but said there is no known threat to the campus at this time.

Dearborn, Michigan is about 15 minutes away from Detroit.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.