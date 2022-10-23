Attorney discusses defending admitted Michigan cannibal

(NewsNation) — Mark Latunski pleaded guilty three weeks before he was due to go to trial on charges of murder and mutilation of a dead body in Michigan.

Latunski admitted to meeting a man on the dating app Grindr before killing him and eating parts of his body.

“We’ve had a number of clients of the firm who’ve been accused of some very serious crimes,” attorney Mary Chartier said discussing representing Latunski’s defense.

“He’s just like every other client and that we’re going to treat that individual with respect. That’s what the Constitution requires,” Chartier said. “He’s not treated any differently just because of the allegation, or just because he pled guilty to it.”

Latunski argued his crime did not constitute first-degree murder.

“We argued that Mr. Lewandowski state of mind was such that he could not truly deliberate the consequences of what he had done and what he was about to do,” Chartier said.

