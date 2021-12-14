OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — The Michigan high school where four students were killed and seven others were injured during a mass shooting Dec. 1 will reopen this week.

“All schools have been cleared by law enforcement to safely resume classes Wednesday, December 15,” a statement on the Oxford High School website read. “Please see your email from OCS for details.”

Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting. Students on the school’s sports teams began returning Monday to the competition. The Oxford district also will hold its first school board meeting Tuesday evening since the shooting.

The four students who were killed were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, were scheduled to return to court Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter. Both are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.

It was the deadliest school shooting since the Santa Fe, Texas, High School massacre in 2018, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. The U.S. has had 31 mass killings this year, of which 28 involved firearms.