Michigan hourly minimum wage will rise 22 cents to $9.87

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s minimum wage will rise by 22 cents to $9.87 an hour on Jan. 1.
State law requires annual increases in the wage until it reaches $12.05 in a decade. The 22-cent raise was supposed to occur in 2021 but was automatically delayed because of high unemployment early in the coronavirus pandemic.
The state announced this past week that the minimum wage for 16- and 17-year-olds will increase by 19 cents to $8.39 an hour. Employees who make tips will earn a base wage of $3.75 per hour, 8 cents more.
Employers must pay any shortfall if the gratuities plus the minimum wage do not equal or exceed the standard minimum wage.
