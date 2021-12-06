Police to question artist linked to Michigan shooting suspect’s parents

(NewsNation Now) — Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are expected Monday to interview the artist in whose studio James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School school shooting suspect, were found by police.

The Detroit-area artist is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday.

The Crumbleys, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. The couple’s attorneys have said they didn’t intend to flee, countering authorities who accused them of eluding capture for their alleged role in a school shooting that left four students dead.

Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

The couple went to artist Andrzej Sikora’s studio inside the downtown building Friday morning, but the artist was unaware of the charges against the couple or that they stayed after he left for the day, according to attorney Clarence Dass.

He said Sikora had a “friendly relationship”‘ with the Crumbleys but declined to give details, citing an active investigation.

Dass said when the artist awoke Saturday and heard news of authorities taking the couple into custody, he voluntarily contacted authorities. Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon.

“There was a lot of confusion and the Crumbleys went to him for safety. He didn’t know about the charges,” Dass said. “They were there in the daytime. He left in the early evening. He didn’t even know they were still there.”

Sikora, 65, has not been charged, but Detroit police have said the Crumbleys “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges. Detroit police did not have further information Sunday.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe confirmed Sunday that Sikora’s attorney had reached out and authorities were setting up an interview.