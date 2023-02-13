‘Multiple reported injuries’ after shootings at Michigan State University

(NewsNation) — Michigan State University police said Monday evening multiple people were injured after reported shootings on the East Lansing campus.

The police made the statement Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

In an alert issued at 8:40 p.m. local time, MSUPD said shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing Campus and asked all on campus to shelter in place. Authorities said they believed a suspect was on foot near the campus.

Another alleged shooting was reported at IM East, the fitness center on campus. MSUPD said there were “multiple reported injuries” in a tweet.

In a subsequent update, police said victims were being transported Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured, police said.

The only suspect description given was a “short male with a mask, possibly Black.”

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows, according to NewsNation affiliate WLNS.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had been briefed on the situation. East Lansing is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

The FBI said it was responding to the scene to assist.

NewsNation affiliate WLNS and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.