FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he’s out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karl Bohnak began working at WLUC-TV in 1988. He said the Upper Peninsula was one of the most challenging places in the U.S. for weather forecasting.

“Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right,” Bohnak said Wednesday on Facebook. “It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me. I have authority over my body.”

Bohnak’s post had 2,600 comments by Thursday afternoon. He said he was fired by the station’s owner, Gray Television, for not following a company vaccine mandate.

WLUC declined to comment Thursday.

Bohnak got much support on Facebook, but some people were disappointed with his stance.

“I stand behind Gray Television for having the courage to protect the whole community,” Lawrence Gary Oates wrote.

Bohnak is the author or co-author of books about Upper Peninsula weather, including “So Cold A Sky.”