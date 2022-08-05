People enter the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22, 2020. – The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24 to 27, 2020. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NewsNation) — Republicans on Friday selected Milwaukee to host the 2024 national convention.

The decision was announced at the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) summer meeting in Chicago and came after opposition in Nashville, where that city’s council rejected a draft agreement for hosting the event in the historically red state.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC, announced the decision on Twitter, saying the vote to host the convention in the swing state of Wisconsin was “unanimous.”

“Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” she wrote.

Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, but lost to Joe Biden by a nearly identical margin in 2020.

Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and New York City have submitted bids to host the Democrats’ national convention.

A selection for that event has not been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.